SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse men’s basketball will square off with Northeastern on Saturday, November 19, at the JMA Wireless Dome. The game time will be determined later.

The Syracuse-Northeastern Series:

Syracuse owns an 8-0 advantage in the all-time series with Northeastern. All eight prior contests have been played in Syracuse. The two teams first met in the 1974-75 season and the Orange prevailed, 94-75.

Syracuse won the most recent encounter, in the 2020-21 campaign, 62-56.



Northeastern was 9-22 a year ago. Bill Coen has logged 16 seasons as head coach of the Huskies. He owns a 260-246 all-time record.

The Huskies had five players average in double figures a season ago. Jahmyl Telfort, now entering his junior year, topped the squad with a 12.6 average. Chris Doherty, who will be a redshirt senior in the fall, averaged 11.8 points and a team-leading 8.9 rebounds per game.

Syracuse was 16-17 last winter, the program’s first losing season since the 1968-69 squad finished 9-16. Guard Joseph Girard III and center Jesse Edwards, each a senior, represent Syracuse’s returning starters.