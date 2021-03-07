Syracuse men to face NC State in the second round of the ACC Tournament

Jan 31, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Alan Griffin (0) looks to pass the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Manny Bates (15) and guard Shakeel Moore (2) defend in the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team will square off against NC State in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday down in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Syracuse drew the #8 seed and will face 9th seeded NC State at noon on Wednesday. The game will air on the ACC Network.

SU wrapped up the regular season on Wednesday with a win over Clemson. Syracuse has won six out of their last nine games and sits at 15-8 overall.

SU swept the season series against NC State. The Orange defeated the Wolfpack 76-73 at the Carrier Dome back on January 31st. Syracuse followed that up, by knocked off NC State in Raleigh 77-68 on February 9th.

Here’s a look at the ACC men’s basketball Tournament Bracket. All games will be played at the Greensboro Coliseum starting on Tuesday.