Syracuse men to face NC State in the second round of the ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –
The Syracuse men’s basketball team will square off against NC State in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday down in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Syracuse drew the #8 seed and will face 9th seeded NC State at noon on Wednesday. The game will air on the ACC Network.
SU wrapped up the regular season on Wednesday with a win over Clemson. Syracuse has won six out of their last nine games and sits at 15-8 overall.
SU swept the season series against NC State. The Orange defeated the Wolfpack 76-73 at the Carrier Dome back on January 31st. Syracuse followed that up, by knocked off NC State in Raleigh 77-68 on February 9th.
Here’s a look at the ACC men’s basketball Tournament Bracket. All games will be played at the Greensboro Coliseum starting on Tuesday.