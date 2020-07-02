Syracuse men’s basketball adds Green Bay to non-conference schedule for 2020-2021 season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – JANUARY 11: Buddy Boeheim #35 of the Syracuse Orange shoots over Casey Morsell #13 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on January 11, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

Syracuse is scheduled to host Green Bay, the program’s third meeting with the Phoenix, on Tuesday, December 8.



Series Notes:

-Syracuse has a 2-0 advantage in the series with Green Bay.



-In the most recent encounter between the two programs, Syracuse defeated Green Bay, 69-57, on Dec. 16, 2000. Preston Shumpert had 19 points and Damone Brown contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds.



-The two clubs also met in the second round of the 1994 NCAA Tournament. The Orange claimed that contest, 64-59.

-Green Bay was 17-16 overall, including an 11-7 record in the Horizon League, a year ago. The Phoenix reached the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament, before losing to Northern Kentucky, 80-69.

-Will Ryan was hired as Green Bay head coach on June 7, 2020. He comes to the Phoenix staff after a season in charge at Wheeling (W.V.). He is the son of former Wisconsin Coach Bo Ryan and owns 15 years of experience as a Division I assistant.

-Sophomore guard Amari Davis (15.9 ppg., 4.0 rpg.) is a top returning player for Green Bay.

Syracuse was 18-14 and had won its first ACC Tournament game before the national pandemic ended the college basketball season. Syracuse returns four of five starters, including junior guard Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg.).