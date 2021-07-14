Syracuse men’s basketball renews rivalry with Colgate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse and Colgate are scheduled to renew the most frequent rivalry in Orange basketball history when the neighboring rivals meet on Saturday, Nov. 20, in the Dome. The two programs had their long-standing, consecutive seasons-played streak of 26 ended in 2020-21 by the pandemic.

Series Notes

· Colgate is Syracuse’s most familiar foe, with the two clubs having clashed 172 times.

· The Orange lead the all-time series against the Raiders, 127-45, and have claimed victory in 54-straight games against their fellow Central New York residents.

· The teams first met in 1902, when the Orange won, 33-8.

· Colgate’s most-recent win versus Syracuse came on Feb. 24, 1962, in Manley Field House by a 67-63 margin.

· In the 2019-20 pairing, the Orange triumphed, 70-54, behind 17 points from Buddy Boeheim.

The Raiders were 14-2 overall and captured their second-straight Patriot League crown in 2020-21. Colgate lost in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament to third-seed Arkansas, 85-68. Coach Matt Langel is entering his 11th year at the helm in Hamilton, where he owns a 153-153 record.

Syracuse was 18-10 last season and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year in which the competition was held. The 11th-seeded Orange upset San Diego State and West Virginia to advance to the Sweet 16 before losing to Final Four-bound Houston.