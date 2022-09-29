SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Syracuse men’s basketball team will tip off the 2022-2023 season at home on Monday night November 7th, against Lehigh at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on the ACC Network Extra.
Here is a full breakdown of the tv schedule and times for the 2022-2023 season:
Nov. 7th vs. Lehigh – 8 p.m. (ACCNX)
Nov. 15th vs. Colgate – 7 p.m. (RSN)
Nov. 19th vs. Northeastern – TBA (ACCNX)
Nov. 21st vs. Richmond at Barclays Center – 7 p.m. (ESPN2)
Nov. 22nd vs. St. John’s or Temple at Barclays Center – TBA (ESPN2)
Nov. 26th vs. Bryant – 7 p.m. (ACCNX)
Nov. 29th at Illinois – 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)
Dec. 3rd at Notre Dame – 12 p.m. (ESPN2)
Dec. 6th vs. Oakland – 6 p.m. (ACCN)
Dec. 10th vs. Georgetown – 1 p.m. (ABC/NewsChannel 9)
Dec. 12th vs. Monmouth – 7 p.m. (ACCN)
Dec. 17th vs. Cornell – 1 p.m. (ACCN)
Dec. 20th vs. Pittsburgh – 9 p.m. (ESPNU)
Dec. 30th or 31st vs. Boston College – TBA (TBA)
Jan. 3rd at Louisville – 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Jan. 7th at Virginia – 5 p.m. (ACCN)
Jan. 11th vs. Virginia Tech – 7 p.m. (RSN)
Jan. 14th vs. Notre Dame – 7 p.m. (ACCN)
Jan. 16th at Miami – 7 p.m. (ACCN)
Jan. 21st at Georgia Tech – 12 p.m. (RSN)
Jan. 24th vs. North Carolina – 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Jan. 28th at Virginia Tech – 7 p.m. (ACCN)
Jan. 30th vs. Virginia – 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 4th at Boston College – 5 p.m. (ACCN)
Feb. 8th at Florida State – 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2 or ESPNU)
Feb. 14th vs. NC State – 7 p.m. (ACCN)
Feb. 18th vs. Duke – 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Feb. 22nd at Clemson – 7 p.m. (ACCN)
Feb. 25th at Pittsburgh – 5 p.m. (ACCN)
Feb. 28th vs. Georgia Tech – 7 p.m. (RSN)
Mar. 4th vs. Wake Forest – 5 p.m. (RSN)