SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team will tip off the 2022-2023 season at home on Monday night November 7th, against Lehigh at 8 p.m. You can watch the game on the ACC Network Extra.

Here is a full breakdown of the tv schedule and times for the 2022-2023 season:

Nov. 7th vs. Lehigh – 8 p.m. (ACCNX)

Nov. 15th vs. Colgate – 7 p.m. (RSN)

Nov. 19th vs. Northeastern – TBA (ACCNX)

Nov. 21st vs. Richmond at Barclays Center – 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

Nov. 22nd vs. St. John’s or Temple at Barclays Center – TBA (ESPN2)

Nov. 26th vs. Bryant – 7 p.m. (ACCNX)

Nov. 29th at Illinois – 7 or 7:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Dec. 3rd at Notre Dame – 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Dec. 6th vs. Oakland – 6 p.m. (ACCN)

Dec. 10th vs. Georgetown – 1 p.m. (ABC/NewsChannel 9)

Dec. 12th vs. Monmouth – 7 p.m. (ACCN)

Dec. 17th vs. Cornell – 1 p.m. (ACCN)

Dec. 20th vs. Pittsburgh – 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Dec. 30th or 31st vs. Boston College – TBA (TBA)

Jan. 3rd at Louisville – 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Jan. 7th at Virginia – 5 p.m. (ACCN)

Jan. 11th vs. Virginia Tech – 7 p.m. (RSN)

Jan. 14th vs. Notre Dame – 7 p.m. (ACCN)

Jan. 16th at Miami – 7 p.m. (ACCN)

Jan. 21st at Georgia Tech – 12 p.m. (RSN)

Jan. 24th vs. North Carolina – 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Jan. 28th at Virginia Tech – 7 p.m. (ACCN)

Jan. 30th vs. Virginia – 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 4th at Boston College – 5 p.m. (ACCN)

Feb. 8th at Florida State – 7 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Feb. 14th vs. NC State – 7 p.m. (ACCN)

Feb. 18th vs. Duke – 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Feb. 22nd at Clemson – 7 p.m. (ACCN)

Feb. 25th at Pittsburgh – 5 p.m. (ACCN)

Feb. 28th vs. Georgia Tech – 7 p.m. (RSN)

Mar. 4th vs. Wake Forest – 5 p.m. (RSN)