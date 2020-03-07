Syracuse Mets announce promotional schedule: includes ‘Top Gun’ and ‘The Office’ themed nights

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spring training is well underway, and soon enough NBT Bank Stadium will be buzzing for the 2020 Syracuse Mets season.

On Saturday, the Mets held an open house for fans to check out the improvements made to the stadium and find out what’s in store for 2020.

Fan favorites like $1 Thursdays, kids eat free Sundays with a chance to run the bases after the game, five Meet the Mets Days and 21 firework nights will return in 2020.

“Nobody does what we do as far as entertaining our fans,” said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. “We are the most affordable, most exiting, fun-filled event in Central New York.”

Below are some of the highlights in the 2020 promotional schedule:

4/17-4/19 – Opening Weekend features a Trapper Hat Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans on Friday, presented by Gannon Pest Control, Magnet Schedule giveaway on Saturday, presented by Cryomech, and Poster Giveaway on Sunday, presented by CSEA

5/2 – Special guest appearance by former professional wrestler Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, presented by Labatt

5/16 – Armed Forces Day on Lockheed Martin Family Day with Stars and Stripes jersey giveaway, presented by Lockheed Martin

6/6 – Little League Night with youth orange alternate jersey giveaway, presented by Hofmann and Northwestern Mutual

6/20 – Negro League Centennial Celebration with a Moses Fleetwood Walker bobblehead giveaway, presented by NBT Bank

6/21 – Father’s Day with an autograph session with Dwier Brown from Field of Dreams, presented by Catholic Diocese of Syracuse

7/10 – Top Gun Night with Top Gun Tim Tebow bobblehead giveaway, presented by Procopio Real Estate

7/11 – St. Joseph’s Health Heart Health Awareness Night with special guest appearance by Tyler’s Balancing Act and a Ted & Amy bobblehead giveaway

7/25 – Army/Navy Game with a Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division jersey giveaway

8/7 – Salt City Mets Night, featuring a Salt City Mets replica jersey giveaway

8/21-8/23 – Salt Potatoes Power Move Weekend, featuring a bobblehead giveaway, presented by Coca-Cola

8/28 – Office Night, featuring actor Leslie David Baker (Stanley) coming to NBT Bank Stadium

8/29 – Faith and Family Night, featuring an appearance and autograph session by Darryl Strawberry and a Darryl Strawberry bobblehead giveaway

Other promotions include Taco Tuesdays (3 tacos for $8), Winging it Wednesdays (50 cent boneless wings) and Craft Beer Fridays (two craft beer vouchers and a ticket to the game for $25).

For a complete and up-to-date list of all 2020 promotions click here.

Tickets for all the 2020 Syracuse Mets games are available now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium, over the phone during regular office hours (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

More from NewsChannel 9: