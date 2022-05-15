MOOSIC, P.A. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 3-1, in Sunday afternoon’s series finale at PNC Field. With the loss, the Mets split the six-game series against the RailRiders with each team winning three games.

Syracuse (13-22) starting pitcher Thomas Szapucki started the game magnificently. The left-hander retired the first nine batters he faced in order, but the second time through the lineup was less smooth for Szapucki.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (13-22) struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Estevan Florial led off the frame with a solo home run over the wall in left-center field to give the RailRiders a 1-0 lead. Ender Inciarte followed with a single. Then, with Miguel Andújar batting, Inciarte stole second base and advanced to third because Szapucki’s pickoff attempt throw was errant. Andújar proceeded to single to left field, scoring Inciarte for a 2-0 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre advantage.

RailRiders starting pitcher JP Sears was nearly untouchable. The right-hander pitched a season-high five and two-thirds innings and didn’t allow a run while giving up just two hits, a walk, and striking out six batters. Sears combined to throw eight and one-third scoreless innings this series.

The Mets finally got on the board as soon as Sears left the game. With two outs in the top of the sixth, Michael Gomez came out of the bullpen for the RailRiders, and Mets shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin launched a solo home run into the Syracuse bullpen in left-center field, pulling the Mets within one, 2-1.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in the bottom of the sixth. Andújar powered a two-out home run over the left-field wall to give the RailRiders a 3-1 advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.

Syracuse put two runners on base in the eighth with two outs, but a strikeout ended the frame and Syracuse’s scoring threat.

The Mets are off on Monday before heading to Buffalo on Tuesday to continue a two-week road trip and begin a six-game series against the Bisons. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:05 p.m.