ROCHESTER, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets completed their two-week road trip with a 2-1 loss at the Rochester Red Wings on Sunday afternoon. Despite the defeat, the Mets still had a successful road trip, winning seven out of the 12 total games. Syracuse has also won eight of its last 13 games overall.

The game turned out to be a low-scoring affair, but it didn’t look like it would be after the first inning. Each team scored a run in the game’s first frame. For Syracuse (28-43), Ender Inciarte singled, stole second base, and then scored later in the inning on an RBI single from Travis Blankenhorn. Blankenhorn, the Pennsylvania native, continued his tear at the plate on Sunday afternoon. The 25-year-old has reached base in 30 of his last 34 games, batting .350 with 21 RBIs since May 12th.

Rochester (40-32) tied the game right back up in the bottom of the first when Andrew Stevenson walked leading off the inning, stole second, and scored on a two-out RBI single from Josh Palacios. Those two players haunted the Mets at the plate all week. Stevenson went a combined 10-for-26 (a .385 average) in the series with four runs scored. Palacios recorded a .409 average by going 9-for-22 against Syracuse this past week.

The Red Wings nabbed the lead with another lone run in the fourth. Jake Noll singled with one out, moved to second on a Tres Barrera single, moved to third when Barrea was caught stealing second, and then scored on a balk by the Syracuse starter Thomas Szapucki, giving Rochester a 2-1 lead. The left-hander settled down after that to end the inning, wrapping up an impressive short start. Szapucki allowed just two runs in four innings, striking out eight batters in his time on the mound.

Neither team would score again in the game, although the Mets came close multiple times. In the sixth, Syracuse apparently tied the game at two when Mark Vientos curled a fly ball by the left-field foul pole and over the wall with two outs in the inning. However, after the Rochester infield complained to the umpires and they conferenced together, the call was changed to a foul ball. Vientos had to come back up to the plate, struck out, and was promptly was ejected arguing what had appeared to most in the ballpark to be a fair ball and a game-tying home run. Syracuse’s manager, Kevin Boles, was also ejected while protesting the dubious changed call.

In the eighth, the Mets came close to tying the game again. Deven Marrero singled leading off the inning and immediately stole second, standing in scoring position with nobody out and representing the potential tying run. He later advanced to third on a one-out groundout from Cody Bohanek, but another groundout (this one from Inciarte) ensured that Marrero would not score the game’s tying run.

In the ninth, Jordan Weems came out of the bullpen aiming to earn his 11thsave of the season and a series split for Rochester. The right-hander retired the first two batters he faced quickly, but then a walk to Blankenhorn kept the Mets’ pulse pumping. Nick Meyer strode to the plate and battled valiantly, working the at-bat to eight pitches. However, he would ground the eighth pitch right back to Weems, sealing a 2-1 loss and a series split at Rochester this week.

After two weeks on the road, Syracuse finally returns home on Tuesday night to begin a six-game series against the Leigh Valley IronPigs, the Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium.