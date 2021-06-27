Syracuse Mets fall in extra innings to the Buffalo Bisons

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets and Buffalo Bisons played a thrilling game on Saturday night, but the Mets were on the losing end, falling, 5-3, in ten innings to the Bisons. After Syracuse outfielder César Puello tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning, Buffalo put together a three-run top of the tenth to come out on top.

After coming in clutch for Syracuse on Friday night with two RBI singles, Cesar Puello delivered again with yet another run-producing single to score Winaker and tie the game, 2-2. Jackson then struck out, and Nimmo drew a walk to load the bases for Orlando Calixte. After falling behind 3-0, Baker forced a flyout to right for the third out to send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the tenth, Cullen Large started out at second base as the runner for Buffalo. He advanced to third on a wild pitch, and then with two-outs in the inning and Jonathan Davis at the plate, Large scored on a wild pitch to put the Bisons in front, 3-2. Davis then walked, and Breyvic Valera followed with a two-run homer to extend the Bisons lead to three, 5-2.

Dany Jiménez came out to pitch the bottom of the tenth and started the inning by striking out Khalil Lee. While Drury was at the plate, Calixte, who was the runner at second for Syracuse, stole third base and then scored on a Drury groundout. Jiménez then retired Wilredo Tovar for the game’s final out as Buffalo won, 5-3.

Syracuse and Buffalo return to NBT Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon for the series finale. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.