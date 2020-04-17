Syracuse Mets give fans a virtual taste of baseball in lieu of home opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — First pitch at The Syracuse Mets Home Opener will be much different this year.

In lieu of baseball in person, Syracuse is giving its fans a virtual taste of baseball and a way to interact with Mets players while staying safe at home.

Starting on Friday, April 17 at 2:05 p.m. the Syracuse Mets will be broadcasting gameplay of the “MLB The Show 20” video game played by New York Mets catcher René Rivera.

The broadcasts will be available on the Syracuse Mets Twitch channel at Twitch.tv/SyracuseMets.

Select games will also be available on the Syracuse Mets Facebook page.

Friday at 7:30 p.m. there will be a second broadcast on the Syracuse Mets Twitch channel for fans to comment and interact with René Rivera. No account is required to watch the broadcast. Fans without a free Twitch account will be able to comment on the Syracuse Mets Twitter or Facebook feeds during the broadcast.

Syracuse Mets play-by-play broadcaster Michael Tricario will be commentating, talking to Rivera, and sharing viewer comments and questions.

More broadcasts are planned for the future. The Syracuse Mets will post broadcast information on Twitter and Facebook.