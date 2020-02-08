Syracuse Mets hire Chad Kreuter as new manager

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Mets announced on Saturday that Chad Kreuter will be the new manager for the upcoming 2020 season.

The news comes about a month after the Mets hired Brian Schneider to be their new manager. Schneider was promoted to the big leagues on Friday to be the quality control coach for the New York Mets.

Kreuter was essentially promoted from the New York Mets Advanced-A affiliate to fill the managerial position in Syracuse. He had been the manager for the Advanced-A team since 2017.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity the Mets have given me to manage their Triple-A team,” Kreuter said. “One of the cool things about this opportunity is getting the chance to manage players in Syracuse that I also managed in St. Lucie over the last three years. I’m hearing a lot of great things about Syracuse with the stadium renovations, the fans, and both the coaching and front office staffs. The Mets are committed to putting a strong team on the field, and I’m excited to lead that team this season.”

2020 will be Kreuter’s fourth season in the Mets’ organization.

Before joining the Mets, Kreuter served as the manager for the Modesto Nuts in 2006, the Nuts are a Advanced-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Kreuter was also the head baseball coach for the University of Southern California Trojans from 2007-2010. Most recently, he was a field coordinator in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization in 2011.

In his playing days, Kreuter was a catcher for seven different Major League teams playing from 1988-2003.

Kreuter’s promotion is the latest move in the Mets’ coaching carousel since they fired Carlos Beltran for his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal.

The Syracuse Mets open the 2020 season on the road on Thursday, April 9th before their home opener on Friday, April 17 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. For ticket information, go online to SyracuseMets.com or call 315-474-7833.

