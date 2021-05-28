Syracuse Mets increasing capacity to 5,000 this June

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting in June the Syracuse Mets will increase their seating capacity to over 5,000 fans.

Fully vaccinated fans will have larger sections in the lower seating bowl from dugout to dugout, as well as the four top seating sections.

Non-vaccinated fans will still have sections in all levels of the stadium, but will have to seat socially distanced in the 100, 200 and 300 levels. They must also where their masks unless they are actively eating or drinking in their seat.

“We are excited to be opening up to more fans,” said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. “Our fans love the renovations and love getting to go to events outside, in a clean, safe environment. We can’t wait to see more fans safely in June!”

All fans are still required to wear masks while occupying indoor spaces such as restrooms, the Team Store, elevators, and stairwells.