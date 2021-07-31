Syracuse Mets player spotlight: Vance Worley

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the last 13 years, Syracuse Mets pitcher Vance Worley has been living out his dream as a professional baseball player. In 2008 Worley was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies out of Long Beach State University.

Worley made his MLB debut in 2010 with the Phillies. Over the last decade, Worley has played for over a half dozen major league baseball teams.

In 2018, the California native found himself out of professional baseball. This past year Worley started the year in Independent ball, before signing with the New York Mets.

“To go from all the way up top, knowing that you had success there, to where nobody calls but you know your stuff can still do it. You go there, and you give it all you got and if it doesn’t work it doesn’t work, you know, I never would of thought I would have to go that route” said Vance Worley.

