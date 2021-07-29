Syracuse Mets rally falls short against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets put together a monstrous rally in the bottom of the ninth, coming back from six runs down to tie the game, but fell in ten innings, 9-8, to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium.

Syracuse (24-49) went into the bottom of the ninth trailing 8-2. The rally all started with Drew Jackson working a one-out walk. Mason Williams then singled, advancing Jackson to third base. Cervenka followed with an RBI single to make it 8-3 RailRiders as Williams moved to third. Albert Almora Jr. made it three straight singles, scoring Williams to cut the deficit to four, 8-4. Mark Payton then walked to load the bases. With Wilfredo Tovar at the plate, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher Braden Bristo threw a wild pitch, allowing Cervenka to come home to make it an 8-5 game as Almora and Payton advanced to third base and second. After Tovar grounded into a fielder’s choice, Mazeika walked to load the bases once again. Cheslor Cuthbert followed with a game-tying, three-run double to tie the game at eight. After Travis Blankenhorn struck out, the game went into extras.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (46-24) took back the lead in the top of the tenth. With Brandon Wagner starting the frame on second base, Cristian Perez laid down a sacrifice bunt, moving Wagner to third. With Thomas Milone at the plate with one-out, Mets pitcher Tom Windle threw a wild pitch, and Wagner scored to put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in front, 9-8.

In the bottom of the tenth, Blankenhorn started at second. Jackson got him to third with a sacrifice bunt, but RailRiders reliever Nick Greene then retired Williams and Chance Sisco to end the game.

It was Scranton/Wilkes-Barre who struck first in this game with a two-run top of the first. Milone and Andrew Velazquez led off with singles, and then Socrates Brito and Armando Alvarez both hit RBI singles to put the RailRiders in front, 2-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added to their lead in the third with a Brito solo home run to make it 3-0.

Syracuse got on the board in the bottom of the third. Payton worked a one-out walk, and a wild pitch moved him to second base. Tovar followed with an RBI double to cut the deficit to two, 3-1.

In the top of the fourth, Wagner led off with a walk for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After Perez flied out, Milone singled. Velazquez followed with a two-run double to give the RailRiders a 5-1 lead. Brito then walked, and Alvarez came to the plate with two runners on. Syracuse pitcher Andrew Mitchell threw a wild pitch while Velazquez and Brito were executing a double steal, and as a result, Velazuez scored all the way from second to hand the RailRiders a 6-1 lead as Brito moved to third base. Alvarez would go on to hit an RBI double to make it 7-1 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

In the bottom of the sixth, Martin Cervenka hit a solo home run to make it 7-2 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre still in front.

The RailRiders added an insurance run in the top of the ninth. Matt Pita hit a solo shot to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre an 8-2 lead before the Syracuse rally in the bottom of the ninth.

The Mets and RailRiders return to NBT Bank Stadium for game three of the series on Thursday night. Left-hander Josh Walker will make the start for Syracuse. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and gates open at 5:30.