SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets struggled offensively while the Worcester Red Sox scored early and often in a 9-1 Syracuse loss to Worcester on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. This ends a streak of nine consecutive Syracuse games decided by two runs or less.

Worcester (60-59) wasted no time getting on the board in the top of the first inning. Connor Wong led off the game with a solo home run over the wall in right-center field for a 1-0 lead. That would be a sign of things to come for the WooSox offense.

The Red Sox added to their advantage in the second. Triston Casas led off with a triple. Three batters later, Ryan Fitzgerald worked a two-out walk. Then, Nick Sogard doubled, scoring Casas and Fitzgerald to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Worcester used the long ball again, this time in the third. With one out, Enmanuel Valdez singled. Pedro Castellanos followed with a two-run home run that gave Worcester a 5-0 edge.

The Red Sox completed their early scoring in the fourth. With one out, Fitzgerald and Sogard both singled, putting runners at first and third base. Wong followed with a groundout to shortstop, but Fitzgerald scored from third on the play to put Worcester up 6-0.

Meanwhile Syracuse (51-69) struggled at the plate. The Mets managed just one baserunner through the first four and two-thirds innings of the game. Worcester starting pitcher Victor Santos didn’t allow a hit until a Gosuke Katoh two-out single in the bottom of the fifth. In the game, the Mets struck out 17 times, including 11 strikeouts at Santos’s hands in six innings.

Worcester put the exclamation point on the night in the eighth. With two outs and two runs on base, Wong homered for the second time in the game, this time a three-run homer that gave the Red Sox their largest lead of the game, 9-0.

The Mets got on the board in the ninth with some help from the Red Sox defense. With two outs, Katoh reached on a dropped fly ball in shallow left field for an error. Then, Nick Dini singled to left field, scoring Katoh from second to get Syracuse on the board but still down to Worcester, 9-1. That’s as close as the Mets would get though, as a strikeout ended the ballgame.

Syracuse and Worcester continue their six-game series with the fourth game of the series on Friday night. Right-hander Jose Rodriguez is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets opposite right-hander Brian Keller for the Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.