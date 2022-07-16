SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets didn’t stir up any offensive magic on Friday night, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp shut out Syracuse and held the Mets to five hits en route to a 4-0 Jacksonville win on a sunny summer night in the Salt City. The Mets and Jumbo Shrimp have now split the first four games of the six-game series.

After two scoreless innings to begin the game, Jacksonville (47-41) got on the board with a lone run in the third inning. Erik González doubled with one out, but after a Willians Astudillo strikeout, the Mets had hope of stranding him at second base. It wasn’t to be, as Lewin Díaz was hit by a pitch and Jerar Encarnacion singled home González to make it 1-0 Jumbo Shrimp in the first third of the game.

Jacksonville tacked on two more runs combined between the fourth and fifth innings, plating single runs in each of the frames. Charles Leblanc smacked a solo home run leading off the fourth for a 2-0 Jumbo Shrimp edge, and Encarnacion added another RBI single in the fifth to make it a 3-0 ballgame. Encarnacion has had an excellent past two games, going a combined 5-for-8 on Thursday and Friday nights with a double, a home run, and three runs driven in.

The Jumbo Shrimp got their final run of the night in the seventh inning. Díaz walked leading off the inning, moved to third on a one-out double from JJ Bleday, and scored on an infield single from Leblanc. Jacksonville finished the evening with 11 hits and left some production on the table. The visitors stranded 11 runners on base during Friday night’s game.

The four runs would hold up for the Jumbo Shrimp, as their pitching staff was a puzzle that the Mets just could not solve on Friday night. Syracuse was limited to five hits in their scoreless odyssey, leaving six runners on base in the process. In fact, the Mets leadoff batter reached base just once in the game and Daniel Palka’s double in the first inning was the only extra-base hit of the night for the home team.

On the positive side: the Syracuse bullpen was once again solid. Relievers Alex Claudio, Trevor Cahill, José Rodríguez, Yennsy Diaz, and R.J. Alvarez combined to allow just one run in four and two-thirds innings with seven more strikeouts. In its last 29 and two-thirds innings of work, Syracuse’s bullpen has fanned an amazing 45 opposing batters in the past eight games.

Syracuse continues its series against the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, on Saturday night. Right-hander Connor Grey is slated to start for the Mets, opposed by right-hander Nick Neidert for the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.