Syracuse Mets split doubleheader at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

MOOSIC, P.A. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders split their Wednesday doubleheader after game two was called because of rain in the bottom of the sixth inning with the Mets up, 5-0. Left-handed pitcher Anthony Banda impressed in his Mets debut, pitching three scoreless innings to lead Syracuse to the win in game two. In game one, despite Brandon Drury hitting yet another home run, the Mets fell, 3-2, to the RailRiders.

In game one, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (36-17) struck first with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Armando Alvarez and Rob Brantly led off with singles. Greg Allen was then hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Andrew Velazquez followed and grounded into a fielder’s choice where Alvarez was out at home to keep the game scoreless, but the bases remained loaded. Brandon Wagner then struck out, and Syracuse starter Jesús Reyes was one out away from getting out of the frame unscathed. However, Estevan Florial hit a two-run single to put the RailRiders in front, 2-0.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre added another run in the third. With two outs and no one on base, Alvarez hit another single, and Brantly followed with his second hit of the game. Greg Allen then brought Alvarez home with a single to increase the lead to 3-0.

Syracuse (16-39) got on the board in the top of the fifth. Drury broke up RailRiders pitcher Brady Koerner’s perfect game with a solo home run to make it 3-1 with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre still in front. It was Drury’s fourth homer in his last nine games.

The Mets hit another solo shot in the top of the sixth, this time off the bat of Chance Sisco to cut the deficit to one, 3-2.

In the top of the seventh and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre still up one, Albert Abreau took the mound and shut the door to earn the save as the RailRiders took game one of the doubleheader, 3-2.

In game two, the Mets wasted no time getting on the board. In the top of the first, Khalil Lee led off with a walk. After Drew Jackson flied out, Patrick Mazeika and Drury both hit singles to load the bases. Next, Cameron Maybin singled to score Lee and give Syracuse an early 1-0 lead.

The second inning proved to be even better for Syracuse. Orlando Calixte hit a one-out double, and then Lee followed with a double of his own to score Calixte and extend the lead to 2-0. The hit parade continued with a Jackson single that advanced Lee to third. Mazeika followed with an RBI single to make it 3-0 Mets. After those four straight hits, Drury was walked, loading the bases. Maybin grounded out to first base, but Jackson scored on the play, extending the Mets lead to 4-0.

In his return to Syracuse after a stint in Queens, Jerad Eickhoff got the start on the mound for the Mets and delivered two scoreless innings, allowing two hits, no walks, and striking out two.

Banda followed Eickhoff, making his Syracuse debut after being traded to New York from San Francisco on July 2nd. The left-hander impressed, tossing three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk, while striking out three.

In the top of the sixth, Lee was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame. Next, Jackson hit a single that moved Lee to third base, and Jackson moved to second base on the throw to third. After Mazeika popped out, Drury hit a bouncer to second base, and the throw home to get Lee was late. Drury reached on the fielder’s choice as the Mets went up 5-0.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, the game entered a rail delay. After 32 minutes, the contest was called and the Mets won, 5-0.

The Mets and RailRiders return to the field on Thursday for game four of the seven-game series. Right-hander Akeem Bostick takes the mound for Syracuse against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre right-handed pitcher Deivi Garcia. First pitch from Moosic, PA is at 7:05 p.m.