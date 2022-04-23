SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) –

The Syracuse Mets’ four-game winning streak ended on Saturday with a 9-2 loss to the Worcester Red Sox at NBT Bank Stadium. Despite the loss, the Mets have still won four of the first five games in the six-game series.

Worcester (10-7) jumped on the board in the top of the first inning. With two outs, Tristan Casas singled. Franchy Cordero followed with a double that scored Casas for a 1-0 Red Sox lead. Ryan Fitzgerald followed with a double that brought home Cordero to give Worcester a 2-0 edge.

The Red Sox extended their lead in the second. With the bases loaded and one out, Yolmer Sánchez hit a sacrifice fly out to make it a 3-0 game. Then, Casas added an RBI single as the WooSox pushed the advantage to 4-0.

After a scoreless third frame, Worcester added runs in each of the next four innings. In the fourth, with a runner on second, Sánchez hit home Jarren Duran with a single to make it a 5-0 ballgame.

In the top of the fifth, the Red Sox put another run on the board with a two-out solo homer from Johan Mieses to take a 6-0 lead.

Syracuse (5-11) got its lone runs in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Travis Blankenhorn doubled. Khalil Lee then singled home Blankenhorn to get Syracuse in the scoring column with Worcester still in front, 6-1. Carlos Cortes followed with a single to put runners at first and second base, and Nick Meyer singled home Lee to trim the Red Sox lead to four, 6-2.

Worcester responded with a pair of runs in the sixth. With the bases loaded and no outs, Cordero hit a two-run single, pushing the Red Sox lead back to six, 8-2.

The exclamation point of the night for Worcester came in the seventh. Mieses led off the frame with his second home run of the day, this one a solo homer, as the Red Sox took their largest lead of the game, 9-2.

Syracuse and Worcester conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. Left-hander Mike Montgomery is slated to start for the Mets while right-hander Brian Keller will be on the mound for the Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.