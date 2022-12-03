SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse men’s soccer is heading back to Cary, N.C. for the NCAA College Cup! The Orange advance to soccer’s version of the Final Four after beating Vermont 2-1 in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinal.



Even with high winds in the first half, Syracuse was able to establish an attacking rhythm. The Orange almost pulled ahead in the fifth minute. Curt Calov carved out some space down the right wing, and took a shot that drifted just wide of the post.

The Orange found an opening goal in the 11th minute of play. Syracuse won a corner after a header from senior defender Christian Curti was defelcted away by Vermont keeper Nathan Silveira. Calov lofted the ball into the box and it drifted by Silveira’s hand to put Syracuse in front.

In the 23rd minute, Vermont scored the equalizing goal. Daniel Pacella controlled the ball outside of the box, and fired a shot that landed in the bottom left corner of the net.

In the closing moments of the first half, Syracuse regained the lead. Nathan Opoku danced past multiple defenders, racing toward the byline. The Accra, Ghana native shuffled the ball into the box, as Levonte Johnson pounced on the ball for the second goal.

The first half finished with Syracuse outshooting Vermont, 6-5. Four of the Orange attempts were on target.

The second half opened as a defensive stalemate, as Syracuse’s backline of Abdi Salim, Olu Oyegunle and Curti stifled the Catamount attack. Vermont took just a single shot in the second half.

Syracuse advances to the NCAA College Cup for a second time under head coach Ian McIntyre.

Syracuse will travel to WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. for an NCAA Championship Semifinal match against Creighton on Friday, December 9th. Kick-off times will be announced following the conclusion of the NCAA Championship Quarterfinals. Check back to cuse.com for more updates.