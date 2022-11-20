SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) The ACC Champs successfully defended their home pitch with a 2-1 second round win in the NCAA Tournament Sunday afternoon. The Orange advance to host Cornell (14-3-1) in the third round on Nov. 26 or 27 at the SU Soccer Stadium.

The game ended in a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation but a goal from Levonte Johnson, assisted by Giona Leibold, one minute into the first overtime put Syracuse ahead 2-1. Syracuse stifled the Penn offense for the next 19 minutes of overtime play to hold on to the one-goal win.

Syracuse improves to 15-2-4 overall and will face a Cornell team that beat the Orange at the SU Soccer Stadium, 2-1, on Oct. 4.