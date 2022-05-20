SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse and Colgate are scheduled to renew the most frequent rivalry in Orange basketball history when the neighboring rivals meet on Sunday, Nov. 15, in the JMA Wireless Dome. The two have squared off in 27 of the last 28 campaigns, missing out only in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Series Notes

· Colgate is Syracuse’s most familiar foe, with the two clubs having clashed 173 times.

· The Orange lead the all-time series against the Raiders, 127-46.

· Colgate interrupted SU’s 54-game series winning streak by beating the Orange last November, 100-85.

· The teams first met in 1902, when the Orange won, 33-8.

The Raiders were 23-12 overall and 16-2 in the Patriot League last winter. Colgate defeated Navy in the Patriot League Tournament title game, 74-58, and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Coach Matt Langel is entering his 12th year at the helm in Hamilton, where he owns a 176-165 record.

Syracuse was 16-17, the program’s first losing season since the 1968=69 squad finished 9-16. Jim Boeheim, the winningest active coach in college basketball, is preparing for his 47th campaign as head coach at his alma mater.