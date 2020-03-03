Syracuse shuts out West Genesee for third straight Section III hockey title

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Defending state champion Syracuse started the season with just one win in their first five games. Since falling at home to Mamaroneck back on December 20, the Cougars haven’t lost a game.

Monday night, Syracuse shutout West Genesee 3-0, winning their third straight Section III Division I Championship.

Section III Division I Player of the Year Kaleb Benedict scored a pair of goals in the win over the Wildcats.

Syracuse moves on to the NYSPHSAA quarterfinals to face Section V Champion Victor. The Cougars will travel to Rochester to take on the Blue Devils at RIT on Saturday at 5 p.m.