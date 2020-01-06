Syracuse sophomore Robert Braswell to miss the rest of the season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
Syracuse sophomore forward Robert Braswell will miss the rest of the season due to a lower leg injury.
Braswell played in just seven games this season for the Orange.
The sophomore from Jacksonville, Florida averaged just 1.7 points and 1.1 rebounds per game.
Braswell will try and seek a medical redshirt this season.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App