Syracuse Stallions ask fans for an assist before TBL Championship Series

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Stallions, a semi-pro basketball team, beat the Indy Express Friday night 102-99 to sweep the series and advance to the TBL National Championship.

The team has had a fantastic season, navigating COVID-19 restrictions and playing in front of limited capacity crowds,

As the team heads into the championship, owner Michael Sugamosto is asking for some help.

On a GoFundMe page, Sugamosto wrote:

The Syracuse Stallions have punched their ticket to the 2021, TBL Championship Series and are in need of assistance with travel expenses!

Throughout the season, the pandemic has severely impacted all aspects of the Stallion’s operation as capacity was limited to 100 fans or less for 11 of the 12 regular season games. Although the crowds were smaller, they were just as loud as they have been in the previous years.

Fans & supporters, if able, we ask that you consider donating to the Stallion organization to make our run at a 2021 TBL Championship possible. All donations will be used toward flights, transportation, meals, and overnight stays.

We thank you for your consideration! Let’s bring a championship to Syracuse, NY.

You can donate here.