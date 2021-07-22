Syracuse Stallions drop Game One of the TBL Finals to Enid Outlaws

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In front of a packed house at Bishop Grimes High School, the Syracuse Stallions fell to the Enid Outlaws 129-108 in Game One of the TBL Finals.

Up by eight at the half, Enid would go on to outscore Syracuse by 18 points in the third quarter.

Charlie Marquardt led the Outlaws attack, pouring in a game-high 39 points on eight three-point field goals made.

Trahson Burrell paced the Stallions with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Syracuse will look to keep the series alive, on Saturday night in Enid, Oklahoma. If there is a Game Three, it will be Sunday in Enid.