EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Playing in a new league (TBL), the Syracuse Stallions opened the season with a thrilling 112-110 win over South Shore.

Former Brockport standout John Ivy led the way, scoring a game-high 23 points. The Stallions had five players score in double-figures. Jacquil Taylor added a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Stallions return to action on Saturday when they travel to Jamestown to take on the Jackals.