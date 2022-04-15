LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

For the first time ever the Syracuse Stallions hosting the TBL All-Star weekend. The event getting underway on Friday night with the 3-point contest and slam dunk contest.

Jamestown Jackals sharp-shooter Thomas Garrick was crowned the three-point champion. Richard McCallop from the Reading Rebels took home the slam dunk title (watch the dunk in the video player above). NewsChannel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti was one of the dunk contest judges.

The action continues on Saturday morning with a youth clinic at Liverpool High School starting at 9 a.m. That will be followed by a CNY Celebrity Game at 2 p.m. At 5 p.m. will be the main event, the TBL All-Star game. Syracuse Stallions coach Patrick Beilein will be the co-head coach of the East squad.