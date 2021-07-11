Syracuse Stallions knock out Jamestown to advance to TBL semifinals

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In their first year in the TBL, the Syracuse Stallions are headed to the TBL semifinals. Syracuse defeated Jamestown in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals 108-99 to advance to the Final Four.

Former Colgate standout Jordan Roberston led the way for the Stallions, pouring in a game-high 24 points. Six different players scored in double figures for the Stallions. Jacquil Taylor added a double-double with 18 points and ten rebounds.

Syracuse will take on the Indy Express in the semifinals. The winner of the Best-of-Three series advances to the TBL finals to face the winner of San Diego Guardians/Enid Outlaws series.

