Syracuse Stallions race into the TBL Quarterfinals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Stallions defeated the Raleigh Firebirds 137-117 on Friday night in Game Two of the opening round of the TBL Tournament. With the win, the Stallions advance to the TBL Quarterfinals next week.

It was a balanced attack for Syracuse on Friday night. Five Stallion players scored in double figures.

Former Colgate standout Jordan Robertson led the way with 25 points. Jacquil Taylor added 22 points and 10 rebounds in the win for the Stallions.

Syracuse will face Jamestown in the TBL Round of Eight. It will be a Best of Three series, starting next week.