Syracuse Stallions race past Central Jersey

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Stallions bounced back from their second loss of the season in a big way on Sunday night, blowing out Central Jersey 165-104.

Nine different Stallions scored in double figures in the win over the Sharks.

John Ivy led the way with a game-high 30 points. Jimmy Gray added 25 points. As a team Syracuse hit 25 three-point field goals.

The Stallions improve to 10-2 on the season.