Syracuse Stallions race past Central Jersey

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –
The Syracuse Stallions bounced back from their second loss of the season in a big way on Sunday night, blowing out Central Jersey 165-104.
Nine different Stallions scored in double figures in the win over the Sharks.
John Ivy led the way with a game-high 30 points. Jimmy Gray added 25 points. As a team Syracuse hit 25 three-point field goals.
The Stallions improve to 10-2 on the season.
