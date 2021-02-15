Syracuse Stallions release 2021 regular season schedule

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse Stallions released their 2021 regular season schedule Monday. The Stallions will play 24 games up and down the East Coast.
The Stallions will kickoff the season at home against The Tampa Bay Titans on April 9th followed by another home contest April 11th against Albany.
The complete schedule is below:
