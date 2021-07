ENID, O.K. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Stallions run at a TBL National Title came to an end on Saturday night, falling to the Enid Outlaws 120-107 in Game Two. Enid takes home the TBL National Championship.

Chance Comanche led the Outlaws attack, pouring in a game-high 38 points. Syracuse guard Trahson Burrell led the Stallions with 35 points.

Syracuse finishes its first season in the TBL as the National Runners-up with an overall record of 26-7.