Syracuse standout Alton Robinson selected by Seattle Seahawks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Alton Robinson is headed to the Pacific Northwest. The Syracuse defensive end standout was selected by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday in the 5th round (148th overall pick).

Career Overview: Three-year starter at defensive end … Joined the Orange during 2017 preseason camp and quickly moved into the starting lineup … Two-time All-ACC selection, including earning second-team honors as a junior in 2018 … Winner of Syracuse’s Tim Green Award as the team’s most outstanding defensive lineman in 2018 and 2019 … Joined Arthur Jones (2007, 2009) and Chandler Jones (2010, 2011) as the only players in team history to win the award twice … In 36 games (34 starts), had 115 tackles (72 solo) … Finished his career No. 7 on Syracuse’s all-time sacks list with 19.5 and tied for No. 9 in team history with 32.5 tackles for loss … Also recorded five forced fumbles, batted down five passes and recovered a pair of fumbles … In 2018, teamed with Kendall Coleman to form the ACC’s No. 1 sack duo with 20 combined quarterback takedowns … Both players had 10 sacks each … Spent his freshman season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, where he was one of the top junior-college pass rushers in the country … Recorded two sacks for the North team in the 2020 Senior Bowl .