Syracuse standout wide receiver Taj Harris enters transfer portal

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

After not traveling with the Syracuse football team to Florida State, SU junior wide receiver Taj Harris announcing on social media Sunday that he’s entered the Transfer Portal.

Syracuse thank you for all the love and support 🧡 @CoachBabersCuse thank you for being the remodel I needed in my life as well as the coaching staff 🧡 with that being said I am entering the transfer portal 🧡 love y’all — Taj Harris 🕷 (@_harris3) October 3, 2021

Harris only played in three of the five Syracuse games this season. In three games, Taj had 16 catches for 171 yards. Last season, Harris was a third team All-ACC selection. He led the team with 58 receptions, for 733 yards and five touchdowns.

After the game on Saturday against Florida State, SU head coach Dino Babers declined to talk about the status of Harris. Taj still has two years of eligibility remaining.