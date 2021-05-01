Syracuse standouts Trill Williams and Nolan Cooney sign free agent deals with Saints

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Two more Syracuse football players have signed free agent deals following the 2021 NFL Draft. Former SU defensive back Trill Williams announced minutes after the draft that he’s headed to New Orleans.

Williams started 15 of the 28 games that he played in at Syracuse. Injuries forced Trill to play in only five games this past season for the Orange, before opting out. In 28 games, Williams had 93 tackles, four interceptions and three touchdowns.

Let's Geaux @TrillWilliams6!



The @Saints have inked Williams to a free agent deal. pic.twitter.com/n8V7jxkJGU — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) May 1, 2021

Nolan Cooney will be joining his former Orange teammate in the Big Easy. Cooney also signed a free agent deal with New Orleans following the final round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Cooney had a break out 2020 season at Syracuse. This past year Nolan was named an honorable mention All-American by Pro Football Focus.

The next Orange specialist in the league is also headed to Louisiana!



Congrats @NolanCooney1 on signing with the Saints pic.twitter.com/fV876bcHjE — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) May 1, 2021

Nolan Cooney had 74 punts this season for a 44.8 yard average. 25 of those punts went for 50+ yards, 24 were downed inside the 20 and only three were touchbacks.