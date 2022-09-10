EAST HARTFORD, CONN. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse continued its impressive start to the season with a 48-14 win over UConn on the road. Dino Babers and the Orange improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2018.

SU would jump on the Huskies early, scoring on its first seven possessions. The Orange led 27-7 at the half.

Garrett Shrader had another stellar performance under center for Syracuse. The starting QB was 20-23 for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Sean Tucker carried the ball 27 times, for 112 yards and a touchdown.

Syracuse racked up 423 yards of total offense, holding UConn to 188 yards.

SU returns to action next Saturday at home against Purdue. Kickoff is set for Noon on ESPN2.