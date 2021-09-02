Syracuse University Department of Athletics releases guidelines for all events at the Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University and the SU Department of Athletics announced guidelines for attendees at the Dome.

The following policies will apply to all Syracuse Athletics events, and any events that take place inside the stadium for the general public.

Required Proof of Vaccination or a Negative COVID Test:

As fans prepare to return to in-person events, vaccination is and will be the most reliable pathway for easy entry into the stadium, although proof of a negative COVID test will also be allowed.

Fans ages 12 and over must comply with one of the following options:

Present proof of completed vaccination; specifically, on the day of the event the individual must provide documentation indicating that at least 14 days have passed since the individual received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days have passed since the individual received a single dose of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine.

Present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR-type test, administered within 72 hours of the event start time, at a pre-screening location.

Present proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen-type test, administered within six hours of the event start time, at a pre-screening location.

Children ages 5 to 11 are required to:

Provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR-type test, administered within 72 hours of the event start time, at a pre-screening location; or a negative COVID-19 antigen-type test, administered within six hours of the event start time, at a pre-screening location.

Children ages 4 and under do not require a vaccination or a test result to enter the stadium. To expedite the stadium entry process, fans must visit a pre-screening tent to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to receive a wristband, which is required for entry. Pre-screening tents will be located in the Skytop and Manley parking lots, West lots and on the Quad. These tents will open four hours prior to kickoff. No COVID tests are available onsite.

Acceptable Forms of Vaccination and Testing Proof:

A printed copy or a digital version (i.e.: New York State Excelsior Pass, emailed test results on your smart phone or a photo of a vaccination card) of proof of vaccination or negative test results will be accepted.

Fans must also bring a valid government issued identification to present to stadium staff. Proof of vaccination or COVID test results must match the name on a fan’s identification.

Mask Requirements:All students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to follow Syracuse University’s campus masking framework. At this time, any individual on campus must wear a mask at all times indoors, except when actively eating or drinking.

Outdoors, individuals must wear masks when in the presence of others. This includes during ‘Cuse on the Quad and while tailgating. Fans should visit Syracuse.edu/StaySafe to track masking requirements.

Where to Get Tested:

For fans planning to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test to enter the stadium, we encourage you to confirm your appointment as soon as possible to ensure you receive your test results prior to kick-off on Saturday, Sept. 11. Appointments can be made online by visiting these two websites while appointment times last.

Onondaga County: https://covid19.ongov.net/appointments

New York State: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you

Early Arrival Recommended:

All stadium gates will open two hours prior to kickoff and ‘Cuse on the Quad will begin three hours prior to kickoff. To ensure a smooth and expedient entrance experience, fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow for appropriate time to visit pre-screening tents.

Mobile Ticketing:

As previously announced, mobile ticketing will be in place for all Syracuse Athletics events. Fans need to download their tickets in advance prior to entering the stadium Fans can access and manage all season and individual game tickets via their MyCuse Account. For more information on mobile tickets, as well as step-by-step instructions on how to use and manage them, please visit our Mobile Ticketing Guide.

In addition, concession and merchandise stands will be cashless this season. In addition to credit and debit cards, concession and merchandise stands will accept Apple Pay and Google Wallet mobile payment services.

‘Cuse on the Quad

Beginning three hours prior to Orange home games, fans are encouraged to attend the food and beverage garden on the Quad. Fans can enjoy entertainment, the Syracuse University Marching Band, food trucks, Orange Pregame from the Syracuse Sports Network from Learfield and watch other games already in progress.

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted, but fans must follow the aforementioned masking requirements.

Clear Bag Policy

The clear bag policy remains in effect for all events. Visit Cuse.com/ClearBag to see approved bag sizes and prohibited bags.

Additional Information/Resources

Tickets are available at Cuse.com/Tickets. Fans can purchase single game or three-game packs, but the best value remains a season ticket to all-seven Orange home games. Visit Cuse.com/StaySafe for more in-depth information/stadium public reopening protocols.