SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The wait for Syracuse fans is over, as Syracuse University released pictures inside the newly renovated Dome for the first time Thursday.
The most noticeable improvement, besides the new roof, is a new scoreboard hanging from midfield.
Syracuse University will play its first game inside the newly renovated Dome this Saturday when the football team hosts Georgia Tech at noon.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- NY Blitz Digital Huddle: Week 3
- Syracuse University provides fans with a look inside the newly renovated Dome
- Friday is the last day to pay parking tickets without late fees in Syracuse’s Parking Amnesty program
- READ: NYG Coaching Staff Media Availability 9/24
- WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App