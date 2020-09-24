Syracuse University provides fans with a look inside the newly renovated Dome

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The wait for Syracuse fans is over, as Syracuse University released pictures inside the newly renovated Dome for the first time Thursday.

The most noticeable improvement, besides the new roof, is a new scoreboard hanging from midfield.

Counting down the days until we can show off the new digs on #CuseGameday 🍊



Take a look at the landmark project by the numbers: https://t.co/KTS3a6enPh pic.twitter.com/wSrD4bVXky — Syracuse University (@SyracuseU) September 24, 2020

Syracuse University will play its first game inside the newly renovated Dome this Saturday when the football team hosts Georgia Tech at noon.