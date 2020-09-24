Syracuse University provides fans with a look inside the newly renovated Dome

Local Sports
Courtesy Syracuse Athletics

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The wait for Syracuse fans is over, as Syracuse University released pictures inside the newly renovated Dome for the first time Thursday.

The most noticeable improvement, besides the new roof, is a new scoreboard hanging from midfield. 

Syracuse University will play its first game inside the newly renovated Dome this Saturday when the football team hosts Georgia Tech at noon.

