SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse will host Southern New Hampshire in an exhibition contest this season.
The Orange hosted an exhibition game with Southern New Hampshire to start the 2017-18 season. The Orange won, 84-54.
Southern New Hampshire is an NCAA Division II program. A member of the Northeast 10 Conference, the Penmen were 13-11 last season. Coach Jack Perri is in his fifth season at Southern New Hampshire.
Syracuse was 16-17 last winter, the program’s first losing season since the 1968-69 squad finished 9-16. Guard Joseph Girard III and center Jesse Edwards, each a senior, represent Syracuse’s returning starters.
2022-23 Syracuse Men’s Basketball Schedule:
Date Day Opponent Time Arena Nov. 1 Tues. SOUTHERN NEW HAMPSHIRE (exhibition) TBD JMA Wireless Dome
Nov. 7 Mon. LEHIGH TBD JMA Wireless Dome Nov. 15 Tues. COLGATE TBD JMA Wireless Dome
Nov. 26 Sat. BRYANT TBD JMA Wireless Dome
Dec. 6 Tues. OAKLAND TBD JMA Wireless Dome
Dec. 10 Saturday GEORGETOWN TBD JMA Wireless Dome
(schedule includes previously announced games)