Syracuse will play Cornell on Dec. 29, Georgia Tech game to be rescheduled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ACC announced that due to COVID-19 protocols, the Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball program would not be able to play their game scheduled for Wednesday, December 29, against the Orange.
Syracuse will now face Cornell on December 29 at 7:00 p.m. to make up for a previously postponed game.
“As we continue to monitor the situation locally, regionally, and nationally we will work with ACC and public health experts to reschedule games as required to provide the best opportunity for our student-athletes to compete in a safe way.” said Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack.
See the updated ticket information from the Syracuse website below:
- Tickets and parking passes for the postponed game with Cornell (Dec. 21) will be honored for the Dec. 29 game with the Big Red.
- Tickets will also be available for purchase online at Cuse.com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOME-TIX.
- The Box Office will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 26, and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 27, at Noon.