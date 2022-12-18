SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – Syracuse earned its first Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) win of the Felisha Legette-Jack Era on Sunday afternoon. The Orange came from behind to defeat Wake Forest (8-4, 0-2 ACC), 67-58, to improve to 8-0 at the JMA Wireless Dome this season and 9-2 overall.

Dyaisha Fair led all scorers with 25 points, scoring 15 in the second half and making eight of nine shots at the free throw line in the win. Asia Strong recorded her second double double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds while Cheyenne McEvans sparked the Orange defense with two steals and four rebounds in 13 minutes to earn the hard hat after the win.



“What a physical game. That was two teams really wanting something that only one team could go home with. That’s a sign of what our conference is like. I’m learning that right now and our players went out there understanding that. As we learned how we had to play, we made the adjustments. Our bigs really did a tremendous job of rebounding and our guards were able to have some fun in one-on-one situations. I thought this was a great team win. I think we’re still becoming and we’re still on our way.”



Syracuse outscored Wake Forest, 24-14, in the fourth quarter and 12-2 down the final 1:55 of the game. Eleven of Fair’s points were scored in the final 10 minutes while Strong had eight points and five rebounds in the final frame.



Fair recorded her fifth game of the season with 20-or more points and third with 25+ points. IT marked the 11th time she’s scored in double figures this season and eighth time leading Syracuse in scoring.

Syracuse hosts UAlbany for School Day on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. Tuesday’s game is the final non-conference game for Syracuse this season and the seventh opponent the Orange will face from New York State this season.