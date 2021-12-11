Syracuse women crush Clemson for first ACC win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The SU women’s basketball team stayed red hot, crushing Clemson on Saturday night at the Carrier Dome 86 to 46.

Syracuse has now won five straight games.

SU led by one after the first quarter, but exploded in the second and third outscoring the Tigers by 30 during that stretch.

Naje Murray and Christianna Carr combined to hit nine threes. As a team, SU shot 13-28 from three-point range. The Orange finished the game 12-15 from behind the arc.

Murray led the way with 21 points. Christianna Carr added 19 points. Alaysia Styles posted her first double-double of the season, with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Syracuse improves to 7-4 overall (1-1 in the ACC).

SU returns to action next Saturday at 11 a.m. hosting UMBC. The game will air on ACC Network Extra.