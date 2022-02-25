WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Teisha Hyman led the Orange with 26 points in Thursday’s 60-67 loss to Wake Forest. Hyman added six rebounds, an assist, and four steals in her seventh 20-point game of the season.

This marks Hyman’s 16th straight game in double figures, a streak dating back to Dec. 18, 2021 when she notched 14 against UMBC. The Orange move to 11-16 overall, and 4-13 in the ACC.

Christianna Carr added 15 points in the loss. She recorded six rebounds rebounds, two blocks, and a steal.

The Orange return home to face Boston College on Sunday, Feb. 27, for Senior Day. Tip-off is at 12 p.m. in the Carrier Dome on ACC Network. This will be the last game of the regular season for the Orange before heading to Greensboro, N.C. for the ACC Tournament.