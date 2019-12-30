Syracuse women drop ACC opener on the road at #7 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse (6-6, 0-1 ACC) took No. 7 Louisville (12-1, 1-0 ACC) down to the wire but lost, 62-58, on the road in the Orange’s Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opener Sunday afternoon in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sophomore Emily Engstler (nine points, 13 rebounds) was a point away from her seventh double-double of the year.

Freshman Teisha Hyman scored 12 points over 21 minutes, hitting the 50-point mark of her career.

Syracuse is back in action Jan. 2 when No. 8 Florida State comes to the Carrier Dome.