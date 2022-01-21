Syracuse women fall at home to #18 Georgia Tech

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

Syracuse (8-9, 1-6 ACC) lost by 10, 65-55, at home to No. 18 Georgia Tech (14-4, 5-2 ACC) on Thursday night. The Orange are next in action on Thursday, Dec. 27 for a road game at Notre Dame.

Teisha Hyman led the Orange in scoring with 18 points while Chrislyn Carr and Alaysia Styles each added 12. Alaina Rice had a team-high eight rebounds and added four points off the bench.

The Orange forced 26 turnovers while committing 14 of their own to win the turnover battle. The Yellow Jackets, who have four players in double figures, dominated the glass out-rebounding the Orange 48-27. Nerea Hermosa led Georgia Tech with 21 points while Eylia Love had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Georgia Tech led by five after the first quarter and extended its lead to as many as 16 points midway through the second quarter, 31-15, with 4:55 to go in the first half. Syracuse had its best offensive quarter after the break and closed the gap to two possessions after shooting 44.4 percent from the field. The Yellow Jackets once again extended the lead back to double figures and emerged with a 10-point victory by the buzzer.

Syracuse made just four three-pointers in the game shooting 20 percent from behind the arc. Georgia Tech scored 32 points in the paint and had 11 second chance points.

The Orange have a week to prepare before returning to the court to face No. 19 Notre Dame at 6 p.m. on ACC Network on Jan. 27. The Fighting Irish won the first matchup of the season, 82-56, in the Carrier Dome on Nov. 14.