Syracuse women get back on track with blowout win over Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Slow starts have been an issue of late for the SU women’s basketball team, but not on Thursday night. Syracuse cracked 20 points in the first quarter against Boston College for the first time since late-January which set the tone for a 92-75 victory. The win snaps a brief two-game losing streak for the Orange.

Tiana Mangakahia led six SU players in double figures with 19 points and seven assists. Mangakahia is preparing to play her final game inside the Dome on Sunday. She announced on Wednesday that she definitely plans to turn pro after the season.

Emily Engstler added 18 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Priscilla Williams chipped in with 15 points. Kiki Lewis was right behind with 14.

With the win, Syracuse improves to 12-6 overall and is now 8-0 at home. Next up, is the regular season finale on Sunday inside the Dome against #2 NC State.