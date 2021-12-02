Syracuse women knock off #18 Ohio State in BigTen/ACC Challenge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team picked up their first Top 25 win, knocking off #18 Ohio State 97-91 on Wednesday night at the Carrier Dome.

Teisha Hyman poured in a career-high 30 points, in the upset win over the Buckeyes.

Chrislyn Carr added 24 points, including a Syracuse program record 22 points in the 4th quarter.

Syracuse had four players score in double-figures as Naje Murray chipped in 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

SU improves to 4-4 overall (4-1 at home).

Syracuse returns to action on Sunday when they host Central Connecticut State at 2 p.m.