Syracuse women open ACC Tournament with a win over Boston College

Syracuse’s Emily Engstler (21) drives around Boston College’s Jaelyn Batts (3) during the second half of Syracuse’s 67-61 victory over Boston College in the second round of the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Thursday, March 4, 2021.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball team opened ACC Tournament action on Thursday with a 67-61 win over Boston College.

SU was forced to play without star guard Tiana Mangakahia, who missed the game with a lower body injury.

Kiara Lewis continued her hot play, pouring in a game-high 21 points. Digna Strautmane and Amaya Finklea-Guity combined for 25 points and 13 rebounds in the Orange win over the Eagles. Emily Engstler made the most of her first start this season, pulling down 15 rebounds.

The Orange returns to action on Friday to face the No.4 seed, Florida State, in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The matchup will air at 2:30 p.m. on RSN/Yes Network.