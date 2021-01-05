Syracuse women’s basketball game against Notre Dame postponed

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The Syracuse women’s basketball game against Notre Dame scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 10 (2 p.m., ESPNU) has been postponed. The program remains on pause due to COVID protocol following the announcement of a positive test within the program. A make-up date is to be determined by the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) office.

Additionally, the Feb. 7 game at Pittsburgh has been changed to a 2 p.m. tip-off at the Petersen Events Center. The game will be televised nationally on Regional Sports Networks (YES Network locally).

Syracuse athletics is working closely with the Onondaga County Health Department, New York State Department of Public Health and the ACC Medical Advisory Group. The team is adhering to all public health guidelines.

No. 24/20 Syracuse’s next scheduled game is Thursday, Jan. 14 at Georgia Tech (6 p.m., ACC Network).