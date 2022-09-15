SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced game dates for the upcoming women’s basketball season Wednesday morning, completing the Orange schedule for Syracuse Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s first season on the sidelines at the JMA Wireless Dome. Game times and television broadcast information will be announced at a later date.



Each ACC team plays an 18-game conference schedule, which includes nine home and nine away contests each. The Orange begin the conference season on Sunday, Dec. 18, when they host Wake Forest and conclude the regular season at Pittsburgh on Thurs., Feb. 23, 2023.



Home and Home Opponents

Syracuse will play four league opponents twice during the 2022-23 season. Boston College, Louisville, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh will each visit the JMA Dome and host the Orange as this season’s two-time opponents. Louisville was the lone ACC team to make the 2022 Women’s Final Four while Florida State earned a spot in the field of 68 as one of the last four teams in.



Games:

Opponent Home Date Away Date Boston College Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 Thurs., Jan. 12, 2023 Louisville Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 Thurs., Dec. 29, 2022 Notre Dame Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 Pittsburgh Thurs., Jan. 5, 2023 Thurs., Feb. 23, 2023



Home-Only Matchups

Syracuse hosts five opponents in for a single-game matchup this season, three of which were in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including ACC Tournament and Regular Season Champion NC State to start the new year on Sunday, Jan. 1. The Jan. 26 matchup between Virginia and the Orange features a pair of first-year head coaches that have known each other since the turn of the century when Felisha Legette-Jack was the head coach at Hofstra and Amaka Agugua-Hamilton was a student-athlete for the Pride. The two reunited on the sidelines at Indiana when Legette-Jack was the Hoosiers’ head coach and Agugua-Hamilton was an assistant coach. The late January matchup will be the first time the two will coach against each other as head coaches.



Games:

Opponent Date Miami Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023 North Carolina Thurs., Feb. 9, 2023 NC State Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 Virginia Thurs., Jan. 26, 2023 Wake Forest Sunday, Dec. 18, 2023



Road-Only Opponents

The Orange travel to Clemson, Duke, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Virginia Tech for their lone matchups of the regular season. Three of the single-game road opponents reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022 (Georgia Tech, Florida State, Virginia Tech). Clemson ended the Orange 2021-22 campaign in the first round of the ACC Tournament last March after the Orange earned a 40-point win in the regular season over the Tigers.